Ohio EPA awards grants to agencies for mosquito control

Submitted by the Ohio EPA.

Forty-five local health departments and one sanitary district are sharing $795,070 in grant funding from Ohio EPA for mosquito control activities, including more than $139,000 to remove scrap tires, which can become breeding grounds for mosquito larvae. The funding will help mitigate the spread of mosquito-borne viruses such as Zika, West Nile and La Cross Encephalitis.

“Ohio EPA is pleased to continue offering funding for mosquito control measures that will help local health districts reduce the risks of mosquito-borne viruses in their communities, including cleaning up scrap tires that can become mosquito breeding grounds,” Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson said.

Clermont County Public Health is receiving $6,210.00.

The full list of grant recipients and the amounts of each grant is available here.

Mosquito control grants specifically target:

– mosquito surveillance;

– larval control;

– adult mosquito control, such as spraying where mosquito presence poses a risk to public health;

– community outreach; and

– breeding source reduction, including trash or tire removal.

Grants are being issued in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Health’s larger effort to mitigate the potential for an outbreak of mosquito-borne viruses. Over the last four years, Ohio EPA and the Ohio Department of Health have awarded $5.1 million to local health departments and communities for mosquito control programs.

For more information, visit www.epa.ohio.gov.