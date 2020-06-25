Local student earns her degree

Submitted by the University of Northern Colorado.

The following local students were among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the spring 2020 semester. Due to COVID-19, UNC rescheduled in-person commencement ceremonies in May and will hold them in December for the graduating class.

The students, degrees, areas of study, honors and hometowns are:

Hometown, state; name, degree and major, honors (if listed):

Loveland, OH

Rachel Bohlin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

For more information about the class of spring 2020, visit here.