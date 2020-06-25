Elizabeth Toigo of Loveland graduates from Denison University

Submitted by Denison University.

Elizabeth Toigo was among 574 graduates awarded degrees by Denison University President Adam Weinberg at a virtual conferral of degrees event held on Saturday, May 16. Toigo, a resident of Loveland (45140), was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, with a major in psychology and a concentration in neuroscience.

