‘Down to Earth 4-H’ers’ rejuvenate Ohio Twp. Park

Submitted by Ohio Township.

On June 13, volunteers from the “Down to Earth 4-H’ers” helped to rejuvenate the Ohio Township Park on Mt. Pisgah Rd. They painted 18 picnic tables, four sets of bleachers (at ballfields) and four team benches in just under two hours!

The plan was for a four-hour project but they did the painting in record time and were rewarded with watermelon and cookies from their sponsor, Mrs. Cindy Cassell.

The painters were:

Kiana Chumley, Suzy Khan, Zarah Khan, Ukiah Kirschner, Jetta McCart, Noah Bozic, Dan Chumley, Cindy Chumley, Althea Koeninger, Catherine Wolfe, Jeanette Johnson.

Ohio Township Trustees wanted to recognize their efforts since these are the young people that are willing to make a difference and give back to their neighbors through service to their community.