Clermont Soil & Water offers guide for home buyers

Submitted by the county.

So you found a great property and have toured the house, noting every detail. But what about outside? Do you have a storm water grate or detention pond on the property? Is there standing water in the yard, or close to the house? Being informed on what to look for outside is essential if you don’t want to deal with flooding or possible expenses involving storm water structures in the future.

Clermont SWCD receives many calls requesting assistance, and most of the calls involve drainage. This isn’t something homeowners focus on when making the decision to purchase, and they should. Improving drainage can be costly, not to mention what your responsibilities may be if storm water structures are on the property.

Look Before You Buy offers tips on what to look for, who can help, and responsibilities regarding drainage. The publication is currently available on our website at ClermontSWCD.org. Paper copies are available at Permit Central, select banks, and the Clermont County libraries (when they reopen). For more information, please call Clermont SWCD at 513-732-7075.

Clermont Soil & Water Conservation District is a local government agency whose mission is to encourage the wise use of our natural resources through service and education.