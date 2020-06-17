OACTA announces the 2020 Hilary S. Taylor Inclusion & Equity Scholarship Recipients

Submitted by OACTA.

The Ohio Association of Civil Trial Attorneys announces the recipients of its 2020 Hilary S. Taylor Inclusion & Equity Scholarships. These scholarships were open to the following incoming second and third year law students who are enrolled in an Ohio law school or are a permanent Ohio resident: Minority law students; LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning) law students, regardless of race or ethnicity; Female law students, regardless of race or ethnicity; or, Law students from economically impoverished families/backgrounds, regardless of race or ethnicity. The criteria include academic achievements; service to the community and to the cause of inclusion and equity; and experience or interest in a civil defense practice.

Two scholarships, each in the amount of $2,500, will be awarded to: Sarah Ochieng, a student at the University of Cincinnati College of Law and Bianca N.C. Smith, a student at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. These two students will be recognized at the OACTA Annual Meeting on November 12, 2019 at the Hilton Polaris in Columbus.

Funding for these scholarships is provided by The OACTA Foundation. The OACTA Foundation, established in 2016, is organized exclusively for charitable and educational purposes, funding projects consistent with the mission of the Ohio Association of Civil Trial Attorneys. OACTA is an organization of attorneys, corporate executives and managers who devote a substantial portion of their time to the defense of civil lawsuits and the management of claims against individuals, corporations and governmental entities. The Ohio Association of Civil Trial Attorneys promotes fairness, excellence, and integrity in the civil justice system by providing resources and education to attorneys and others dedicated to the defense of civil actions. OACTA believes that a diverse membership makes a stronger organization. OACTA encourages inclusion and equity in all aspects of its activities and is committed to nurturing a culture that supports and promotes it. OACTA received national recognition as a recipient of the DRI State and Local Defense Organization Diversity Award. Learn more about OACTA at www.oacta.org.