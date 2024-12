Submitted by Mercy College of Ohio.

The following students were awarded honors for the 2020 Spring semester at Mercy College of Ohio. To be named on the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.3 or higher and be enrolled for 12 or more credit hours.

Hometown, state; name, major, honors:

Goshen, OH

Rachel Wellman, BS Nursing (RN-BSN Completion), Dean’s List