Rep. Brad Wenstrup announces 2020 Congressional Art competition winners

June 10, 2020 Administrator Community 0
1st Place: “Dancing with the Cranes” — Watercolor – Angela Peng – Senior at Sycamore High School. Photo provided.
2nd Place and Viewer’s Choice: “Masked Mourner” – Pencil – Pranav Rastogi – Freshman at Indian Hill High School. Photo provided.
3rd Place: “Consumption” – Colored Pencil – Emely Villalba –– Senior at Summit Country Day. Photo provided.

Submitted by Congressman Brad Wenstrup.

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (OH-02) announced the winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. Angela Peng, a senior from Sycamore High School and the 2019 competition winner, won first place this year as well for her piece, “Dancing with the Cranes.” The piece will be displayed with all winning entries from congressional districts across the country in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

Pranav Rastogi, a freshman from Indian Hill High School, won second place as well as the “Viewer’s Choice Award” for his piece, “Masked Mourner.” Emely Villalba, a senior from Summit Country Day, won third place for her piece, “Consumption.”

The runners-up will have their artwork displayed prominently in one of Congressman Wenstrup’s offices.

This year’s competition had 23 talented entries from across the Second District, and a panel of local artists selected the top three winning entries.

The Viewer’s Choice Award was determined by online voting.