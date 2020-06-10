Rep. Brad Wenstrup announces 2020 Congressional Art competition winners

Submitted by Congressman Brad Wenstrup.

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (OH-02) announced the winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. Angela Peng, a senior from Sycamore High School and the 2019 competition winner, won first place this year as well for her piece, “Dancing with the Cranes.” The piece will be displayed with all winning entries from congressional districts across the country in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

Pranav Rastogi, a freshman from Indian Hill High School, won second place as well as the “Viewer’s Choice Award” for his piece, “Masked Mourner.” Emely Villalba, a senior from Summit Country Day, won third place for her piece, “Consumption.”

The runners-up will have their artwork displayed prominently in one of Congressman Wenstrup’s offices.

This year’s competition had 23 talented entries from across the Second District, and a panel of local artists selected the top three winning entries.

The Viewer’s Choice Award was determined by online voting.