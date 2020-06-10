Park District playgrounds re-open

Submitted by the Clermont County Park District.

As the state of Ohio relaxes restrictions on activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clermont Park District continues adjusting its services.

Beginning June 10, 2020, playgrounds in the Park District re-opened for guests.

The Park District has playgrounds at Shor Park in Union Township, Chilo Lock 34 Park in Chilo and Sycamore Park in Batavia; the new playground at Pattison Park outside Owensville is not complete, but should be ready for visitors later this year.

Hiking trails, walking paths and river accesses in the all the parks have been open – and busy – throughout the health crisis.

“The experts have said since they started placing restrictions back in March that exercising and getting some fresh air is a good idea,” Chris Clingman, Park District Director said. “We are glad people have been active in our parks all along.

Clingman added, “We are pleased to re-open our playgrounds and give children and families even more opportunities to get active outside. We will conduct daily sanitizing on the play sets and encourage our guests to continue maintaining social distancing when they visit.”

(Park District naturalists Robin Green and Joe Scharf created a brief video to illustrate just how far six feet is to maintain social distancing standards. Check it out on Facebook right here.)

Restroom facilities in the parks remain closed, but port-a-potties are available.

“We made these closures to protect the safety and health of our guests and our staff,” Clingman said. “Now we are glad we can start returning to regular levels of activity throughout our system and look forward to more announcements of things coming back on line.”

Questions? Please write to parkdistrict@clermontcountyohio.gov.