Locals on spring Dean’s List at Heidelberg University

Submitted by Heidelberg University.

Heidelberg University has announced the names of 523 students named to the spring semester dean’s list. Included on the list are the following local/area students:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, MAJOR(S)

Batavia, OH

– Heidi Saba, senior, Psychology and Communication

– Cailinn Sindell, senior, Education

Loveland, OH

Amanda Sugrue, senior, Biochemistry

According to Interim Provost Dr. Bryan Smith, to be named to the dean’s list, students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university.

