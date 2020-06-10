Submitted by Easterseals Career Connection.

Easterseals Career Connection will host a virtual Youth Leadership and Work Readiness Summit on Wednesday, June 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This free Zoom workshop is designed to prepare young adults for future employment by engaging them in an energetic and fun way. The event is designed for young adults ages 16 – 24 who live in Butler, Clermont, or Warren Counties.

Topics that will be discussed at the “Engage, Empower, & Employ Youth Summit” include conflict management, positive employee attitudes, resume building, and other key messages. The information covered will be applicable to any work setting. The event will have opportunities for prizes, features a live DJ playing music during breaks, virtual employer connections.

Former Cincinnati Bengal David Fulcher will be the Keynote Speaker. After an extremely successful collegiate career at Arizona State, David was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1986 and became one of the NFL’s fastest, hardest hitting, and best Strong Safeties during his career.

Today, David lives with his wife in Cincinnati. The pair spends their time working with David’s non-profit, MANA-Now, Inc. (Mentoring Against Negative Actions). They work with incarcerated men and women at the Hamilton County Justice Center and the Butler County Jail to teach them important life skills which help with living their lives to the fullest once they are released.

Our host is Montez Sorrells, who established POUNCE Lifestyle LLCA in 2016. This is an organization which “empowers and inspires individuals to pursue purpose and their dreams from an aggressive and passionate approach” through public speaking, workshops and other ways that stimulate ambition, intention, and initiative.

Other facilitators include: Shaqulia Mathews (Pastor Shaq), a Hamilton City Schools Board Member and founder of H.Y.P.E. Hamilton; Dr. Dawn Adams, a career educator with broad experience in STEM instruction who currently volunteers with Cincinnati Cares; entrepreneur Michael Maher; Lawrence Cain, Jr.; financial coach and founder of Abundance University; and Keisha Pettijohn, a life coach and CEO of Fatherhood Revisited.

Easterseals Career Connection provides workforce development to underserved young adults, ages 16 – 24, who live in Butler, Clermont, and Warren Counties. Services include debt-free training and certifications, paid work experiences, tutoring, assistance completing high school or GED, and other supportive services.

Those served by Easterseals Career Connection typically face barriers that prevent them from launching careers that lead to self-sufficiency, such as an unstable living situation, not completing high school, a skills gap in their desired career field, and not being able to secure quality child care or transportation.

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act programs provided by Easterseals Career Connection are made possible by grant funding through the U.S. Department of Labor, the State of Ohio, and the Workforce Innovation Board of Butler, Clermont, and Warren Counties.

The Engage, Empower, & Employ Virtual Youth Summit is presented in partnership with Easterseals Serving Greater Cincinnati, OhioMeansJobs, and the Workforce Investment Board of Butler, Clermont, and Warren Counties.

To register, visit career-connection.com/events. The deadline to register is Friday June 12, 2020.

For more information about the summit, contact Le’Nikka Howell, Easterseals Event Coordinator, at 513-214-8283 or lhowell@eastersealsgc.org.