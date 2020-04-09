



Pictured are images from the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, which promotes mental and emotional health and safety. Photos provided.

By Brett Milam

Editor

Mental wellness can be difficult to maintain in the best of times, much less in down times, as the globe sequesters to stave off the coronavirus pandemic.

Karen Scherra, executive director of the Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board for nearly 30 years, said via email that they are concerned that “as the shelter in place and social distancing order continues, that people may experience an increase in their mental health issues or may develop problems, such as anxiety.”

“To mitigate that, all of our agencies for mental health and addiction are still operating, except that services are being provided via phone or video conferencing,” she said. “Most clients are engaging in some services/contact at this point.They are also taking new clients as people reach out for help.”

Scherra said the Crisis Hotline (528-SAVE) is still operating 24/7.

“Anyone can call that number for someone to talk with, learn about available resources, or to connect with services,” she said.

For services that still require person-to-person interaction, such as mobile crisis or medication assisted treatment, Scherra said staff are taking every precaution to protect themselves and the clients.

“The Board and the agencies have been doing everything possible to obtain masks, sanitizer, cleaning products, etc., for the agency staff to use,” she said.

Scherra said the programs in the jail are currently suspended, but one mobile crisis worker who normally works in the jail is still there assisting with screenings and mental health needs.

“School-based services have shifted to staff contacting children/families by phone to keep the connection to the child and provide any help or support needed,” she said. “Peers who usually are out in the community have also shifted to calls and video to support those in recovery.”

In addition, Scherra said people should do whatever they can to lessen anxiety, whether that’s exercise, meditation, calming techniques, reaching out to friends/family, while “keeping in mind the orders for protecting everyone’s health.”

“With the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), it’s easy to find yourself feeling overwhelmed, anxious, and helpless,” she said. “It’s important to remember that your mental health is equally as important as your physical health.”

The elderly population

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults, aged 65 years and older, are one of the most at-risk populations for severe illness from the coronavirus.

In early March when schools were closed by Governor Mike DeWine, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities had visitation greatly reduced or outright eliminated to minimize the danger to its residents.

While deemed necessary by health and government officials to protect them, loneliness and social isolation bring with problems, too. One study by Brigham Young University researchers found loneliness and social isolation are both associated with an increased risk for early mortality.

Scherra’s advice for families to stay connected with those sequestered in such facilities is to find other ways to connect.

“The simple answer is to do whatever they can to keep in contact with loved ones/friends, even though it’s not possible to do that in person. Call people, use whatever technology you know/have available to stay in touch, reach out to local resources (like Senior Services),” she said.

Addiction doesn’t take a break

Like other mental illnesses, addiction also doesn’t take a break during a global pandemic, and CCMHRB has had to shift their addiction treatment service, which was provided through groups, to individual help through phone and video contact since groups are no longer possible, Scherra said.

Clermont Recovery Center can still do assessments in-person at the agency, however.

“Recovery coaches are staying in contact with people in recovery and sharing tips to weather this situation,” she said. “Many people in recovery were working and have lost jobs, so our supported employment program is helping to connect people to available jobs and supporting them as they try to deal with time on their hands and preventing relapse.”

One area of concern for those with addiction issues, Scherra said, is the reported increased in liquor sales.

An uptick in mental health issues, substance abuse, and even suicides in the wake of the shutdown and the economic ripple effects is something Scherra and her team are actively discussing and planning for.

“As funders, we are trying to assure that the behavioral system will have sufficient funding to address the needs now, and into the future,” she said. “We are supporting our contract agencies so that they do not have to lay off staff and will be fully staffed to deal with the demand for services now and going forward.”

She added, “We are hoping that people will still reach out to the crisis hotline for themselves or loved ones for help, especially if the potential of suicide or relapse seems possible.”

Tips for positive mental health

For all age groups and individuals, Scherra had some tips for positive mental health during this stressful time:

– Find that one person with whom you can consistently share thoughts, feelings, ideas and questions. It helps not to feel so alone and will reduce stress and anxiety.

– Don’t look at shelter in place as a negative (i.e., I HAVE to stay in). Look at it as a positive – I GET to stay in! Then use the time for the things you’ve always wanted to do – read books you’ve been wanting to read, watch documentaries or movies or TV shows on your wishlist, organize pictures on your phone, etc.

– If possible, getting outside to get fresh air in the lungs. While outside, look for signs of spring. Getting exercise will also definitely help with your mood.

– Do some sort of craft, put together a model, do a puzzle, play family games (in addition to phone/computer ones), learn how to do yoga or Tai Chi online.

– Only look at the news or social media when absolutely necessary. Maybe the daily update from Governor Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, or some of the local news.

– Use the time to do things you never have ‘time’ to do – organize a closet, reach out to a faraway friend, try a new exercise, experiment with a new hairdo, etc.

– Focus on prayer, meditation, breathing exercises, eating nutritional foods, listening to music, etc., all the things that [help] you cope and keep you healthy.”

Other resources in the county

Scherra also provided number of other resources in the county available to residents:

– Child Focus Inc., which is the Board’s contract agency for mental health services for children and families. www.child-focus.org.

– Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services, which is the Board’s contract agency for mental health services and addiction treatment services for adults and adolescents (the division known as Clermont Recovery Center). www.gcbhs.com.

– The Child Mind Institute, which is a non-profit that helps children and families struggling with mental health and learning disorders. www.childmind.org.

– Information on coping, staying calm: www.resources.oberlinkconsulting.com.

– Monthly calendars with activities to stay positive: www.actionforhappiness.org.

– Free app to support people in recovery from addiction; online sign-up: www.addictionpolicy.org/connections-app.

– Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a federal agency that oversees and funds mental health and addiction services. www.samhsa.gov/coronavirus.

– The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, with an Ohio-specific crisis text line: text 4Hope to 741-741. www.mha.ohio.gov.