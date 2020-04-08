Updates, and cancelations from Catholic Rural Life about 2020 activities

There will be no meeting of Catholic Rural Life of the St. Martin Deanery in the month of April. In lieu of that meeting, here is an up-date on some of the activities of the group.

The “Farming Our Faith” Spirituality Program was held on February 22, with Fr. Mark Hoying as our speaker.

The event was well attended and participants listened to commentary on the scriptures and engaged in a number of exercises to bring out how farming life is in tune with the sacraments and enables us to relate to God.

Rooted in the Vine youth trip: St. Martin Catholic Rural Life will coordinate the Rural Day of this week-long immersion program on Thursday, July 2, with visits to farms and the Hope Emergency Center and programs about rural life and the care for God’s creation.

Catholic Century Farm Registry: The Archdiocesan website has now been up-dated and publicity has been disseminated inviting farmers to fill out the application. Everyone is urged to spread the word, which is as follows:

Catholic Rural Life of the St. Martin Deanery would like to honor Catholic families who have farmed and nurtured the same land for 100 years or more. The admission of those families to the registry will occur at the 2020 Farm Mass to be held in September. Deadline for applying is May 31. For more information or to get an application, go to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati website, then Ministries & Offices, then Catholic Social Action, then Rural Life Ministry; or call Pat Hornschemeier 513-752-0647 or Marilyn Fryer 937-378-4583.

The Farm Mass will be held on Friday, September 4 at 7:00 pm. We will have the Mass on that date, even though it is Labor Day weekend, since that is the only date that would work for Archbishop Schnurr. Location is still being worked out.

Next Meeting scheduled for June 18 will be kept on the calendar for now in hopes that the corona virus emergency will have abated by then.

For more information, call Pat Hornschemeier at 513-752-0647.