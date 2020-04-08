Tips for managing stress, helping children cope with the coronavirus

Submitted by the county.

During this time when people are checking temperatures, monitoring for coughs and other respiratory symptoms, it is important to also remember to take care of your mental health. Your mental wellness and self-care are vital during this stressful time.

A little anxiety is likely during something as stressful as a pandemic. Here are some ideas to help that anxiety from accelerating into something that impacts your everyday life:

1. Practice self-care through breathing and relaxation. Take a few minutes every day to take some deep breaths and think positive thoughts.

2. Stay connected. You can safely connect through social media, texts or phone calls.

4. Talk about your feelings. Find someone trusted to share feelings of stress and anxiety with, talk about what you’re feeling to really process those thoughts.

5. Have some fun. Watch a favorite movie, go for a walk, play a game, etc.

6. Avoid information overload. It’s important to stay informed, but too much information can be overwhelming.

7. Take care of your physical health. Focus on exercising (at home or outside), maintaining a healthy diet, staying hydrated and getting a good night’s sleep.

Ideas for parents to help their children cope:

1. Answer children’s questions and talk about the pandemic and current situation with them.

2. Assure your children they are safe and that your family and community are prepared to handle the situation.

3. Limit children’s exposure to social media and news coverage of the pandemic.

4. Keep a structure in their lives, help them plan a routine for their day, just like they’d have if they were at school.

If even with these measures, stress and anxiety are overwhelming and are impacting your life, help is available. Call 528-SAVE 24/7 to talk with a licensed mental health professional.

Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board: Mental Health and Substance Use Services through Child Focus, Inc., Clermont Recovery Center, and Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health will continue to be available. All of the agencies are taking precautions to limit personal contact when possible and providing services when appropriate through teleconferencing or phone calls. Crisis services are available for any Clermont County resident and can be reached through the 24/7 Crisis Hotline 528-SAVE.

Mobile Crisis is still running, and it is encouraged that this service be utilized to try to divert individuals from the hospital when appropriate. The Quick Response Teams have suspended in person outreach, but the team is still accepting referrals and is trying to engage individuals via social media or telephone. As of March 23, the CCMRHB staff will be working from home.

Staff can be reached by leaving a message at 732-5406 or staff person via cell phone if you have that number. Information on coping with psychological distress is available on the website at ccmhrb.com.

– Child Focus, Inc.: 752-1555

– Clermont Recovery Center: 735-8100

– Greater Cincinnati Behavioral: 947-7000

If you need to reach the Clermont County Mental Health and Recovery Board, you can send an email via our website (ccmhrb.org) or leave a message at 513-732-5400.