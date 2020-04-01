TurfMutt Foundation’s education program: get outside

While kids are stuck at home, The TurfMutt Foundation’s environmental education program and resources, based on STEM principles, teach kids to learn about the benefits of their family yard and taking care of the green spaces around them. The lessons encourage them to explore and appreciate nature and science – in their own backyards and community green spaces. Being an “outsider” is one of the best things we can do for our health and well-being. In fact, studies prove that spending time in our green spaces reduces stress, improves memory, boosts heart health, and offers a host of other benefits for our minds and bodies.

Here is a summary of the activities the TurfMutt Foundation’s environmental education program provides to our kids and their families.

Creative Writing:

TurfMutt’s digital storybooks might inspire your child to create their own story, and TurfMutt has an online story creator to help! Your child simply adds their name, selects their age range, and off they go. There’s no chance for writer’s block with TurfMutt’s story idea spinner, which suggests imaginative topics at the click of a button. With countless combination options, your child can create multiple tales. There is even a drawing screen so your student can add illustrations.

Outdoor-Themed Activity Sheets for Kids in Grades K-8:

The TurfMutt activity sheets are where the screen time ends. The hands-on TurfMutt activities are based on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) principles and prompt kids to go outside to learn about the green space around them.

Digital Storybooks:

TurfMutt offers tales for kids to enjoy, including “Saving the Planet, One Yard at a Time.”

Climate Quest Game:

TurfMutt’s Climate Quest game is at the head of the class. The interactive video game challenges children to answer questions correctly to help TurfMutt and his sidekicks the Outdoor Powers move through the climate regions on an interactive map of the United States.

Educational Videos:

When it’s time to wind down for the day, sometimes there is nothing better than a video. TurfMutt has several educational short movies that cover topics about living landscapes. They teach children how to help their families be good environmental stewards of the green space around them.

Learn more about the importance of our green spaces, visit www.TurfMutt.com.