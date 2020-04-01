March 7 was a busy but wonderful day for New Richmond High School performing arts students.

The NRHS Concert Band, Concert Choir and Troubadours competed in Ohio Music Education Association District XIV Contests.

The NRHS Concert Band earned an Excellent Rating at the contest. The NRHS Concert Choir earned a rating of three.

The NRHS Troubadours earned a Superior Rating and is qualified for state competition.

Principal Mark Bailey said he is a firm believer that co-curricular and extracurricular activities are vital to a well-rounded education. The strength of these types of programs is indicative of the overall education provided to students, he said.

New Richmond students can choose to participate in a variety of extracurricular/co-curricular activities. Those who do and apply themselves often find success, he added.