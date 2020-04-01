Michelle Schneider wins Good Neighbor Award from realtors association

Michelle Schneider, a REALTOR ® with KEMBA Realty’s Anderson Township office received the first-ever awarded SOAR Good Neighbor Award!

This award was presented at the Southern Ohio Association of REALTORS ® Elite Club Awards Gala on Saturday, March 7.

This award is to recognize an agent who has made an extraordinary impact on their community as a volunteer or involvement in charitable organizations by contributing personal time, money, materials, and other resources.

Eligible activities are not just limited to real estate or housing issues and may include volunteer work done overseas.

In addition to her outstanding year, Michelle found the time to volunteer with Matthew 25 Ministries, donate to the Salvation Army coat drive, Clermont County Seniors Christmas gifts, support the ACP dinner auction, offer her time around the Mt. Washington Care Center while her father-in-law was in therapy, personally sponsor a family for Christmas and volunteer with Habitat for Humanity for a local family painting, cleaning and more. She participated in the first 5K Event with the 2019 Running with Wings and the SOAR American Diabetes Walk for a Cure.

She is also on the SOAR Trade Fair Committee and involved in other real estate boards.

As you will see from the Realtor.com video at https://youtu.be/XiTRMJa6CM0, she has a helpful heart and compassion for her clients.

“When we met Michelle, everything changed for us. Michelle was so helpful, kind, low pressure, and knowledgeable. She had endless energy to answer questions, provide guidance and help us work through any obstacle that came across our path. Michelle helped me sell my home in 1 day and helped us find our dream home and close on it in record time too. Not only did we find a new home for our blended family; we also found a wonderful new friend.” – Amanda Wilson