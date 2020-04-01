Little Miami River Chamber of Commerce: We’re all in this together

To everyone who is getting carry out, sharing small business social pages, donating food, running errands for neighbors, chalking your walks, WE SEE YOU.

Thank you for doing your part to support our local businesses and community.

To the businesses figuring out new ways of doing businesses, restructuring your staff, working from home, and making difficult business decisions: WE SEE YOU.

We are here for you and we are in this together!

We continue to strive to be a resource to you and our community in any ways we can.

Gift Cards and Donations: Help Bridge the Gap

Loveland Legacy Foundation is assisting area businesses affected by closings and lay-offs due to Coronavirus.

Many businesses in the Loveland area have had to either close their doors at this time or lay off several employees in order to stay open.

Many continue to fight to stay open to serve us.

The Loveland Legacy Foundation whose main purpose is to improve the Loveland community plan to offer assistance to area businesses. President, Steve Max, shared:

“This type of crisis is what our organization was created for! We want to help our smaller businesses survive this crisis and come back strong when it passes.”

We are asking the community at large to give where they are able. Gift cards are being accepted to help unemployed workers bridge the gap. Consider a gift card from an area business or store where they can obtain the resources they may be lacking. Here is a list that shows area businesses that are selling gift cards and their hours.

Gift cards can be dropped off to Alley Boutique located in Historic Downtown Loveland: 210 West Loveland, Ohio. (drop cards in secure mailbox next to the flagpole), or to the Little Miami River Chamber of Commerce: 425 West Loveland Avenue mailbox.

Loveland Legacy Foundation is also asking for monetary donations to help both business owners who may help with rent or supplies to stay open. Please make donations directly to Loveland Legacy Foundation; www.Lovelandlegacyfoundation.org .

Loveland area businesses need us all at this time. They are the fabric of our community, and have always been generous to all of us, it’s time for US to give to them.

Small businesses looking for financial assistance can contact Loveland Legacy Foundation reps:

Steve Max: steve.max@usbank.com

CeeCee Collins: ceecee@lmrchamberalliance.org

Community Resources

Multiple Loveland community organizations are connecting needs with local resources to fill those needs,especially the under-served population during this COVID-19 crisis.

And, keeping our community safe and as healthy as possible by making it possible for those that are elderly, have health risks and are ill to stay home.

Phone number: 513-781-6345

Website: https://bit.ly/2ykvRX6.