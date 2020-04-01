Auditor Keith Faber announces Auditor of State Award recipients

Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber is pleased to announce that, in the month of February, the following entities from Clermont County received the Auditor of State Award for their clean audit reports:

– Bethel Tate Local School District.

The Auditor’s Office presents the Auditor of State Award to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

· The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office via the Hinkle System in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);

· The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs;

· The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to:

o Ethics referrals.

o Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance.

o Lack of timely report submission.

o Reconciliation issues.

o Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance.

o Findings for recovery less than $500.

o Public meetings or public records issues.

· The entity has no other financial or other concerns.

Full copies of these reports are available online at: https://bit.ly/33EcaFn.