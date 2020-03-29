How to properly wash your hands

By Brett Milam

Editor

Handwashing is one of the most basic things we do on a daily basis, and also, perhaps, one of those basic things we’ve been doing wrong all this time. ⁣

⁣

To properly wash your hands is the best defense — along with social distancing — to guard against contracting the coronavirus. However, there is actually a technique, backed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health organizations, to ensure you’re washing your hands properly.⁣

⁣

Throughout the day, our hands touch a number of surfaces, which can then spread to our face and other people. Handwashing for 20 seconds and with the following technique, can help to prevent that spread.⁣

⁣

Wet hands under the faucet, apply the soap, and begin by rubbing your palms together. Then lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails. Also, get your thumbs good. ⁣

⁣

Microbes like to build up under the fingernails and in other parts of the hand other than just the palms, so the friction and comprehensiveness helps to attack them, according to the CDC. ⁣

⁣

Finish with applying soap to your wrists, and rinsing off. The drying is just as important: microbes love moisture, so make sure to get your hands completely dry.⁣

⁣

To get to 20 seconds, some have used the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end, twice. Same with “Tinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.” Here, I went with a little bit of “Rockin’ Robin.” ⁣

⁣

Dry your hands, and turn off the faucet. If in public without an automatic faucet, use the towel to turn off the faucet. ⁣

⁣

If using hand sanitizer in a pinch, the same technique applies.