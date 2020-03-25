UACC’s Urban Appalachian Leadership Project is again sponsoring a mini-grant opportunity and invites Greater Cincinnati residents to propose projects whose implementation expands their own and others’ knowledge and involvement with well-defined aspects of Appalachian history, culture, and/or current issues affecting rural or urban Appalachians.

In 2019, UALP funded projects that linked a university student with an elementary school writing class.

Another recipient researched a mine disaster and presented findings at the Appalachian Festival. Additionally, a group of six worked together to promote music, art, and poetry by performing their work at a number of local venues.

Applications can be submitted now through fall 2020.

Each proposed project will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Applicants of any age may apply for mini-grants of up to $2000, however, adult partners are required for applicants under 18.

Each project must promote knowledge-sharing through some form of community engagement or public presentation. UALP will provide guidance and support for all projects, including hosting regular gatherings for information sharing and community building.

For more information about the Urban Appalachian Leadership Project Innovation Grant Program and how to apply, please visit our website (https://uacvoice.org/the-urban-appalachian-leadership-project/) or email at us leadership@uacvoice.org. For more information about the Urban Appalachian Community Coalition, visit uacvoice.org.

The Urban Appalachian Community Coalition is an alliance of individuals and organizations committed to the well-being of Appalachian people, communities and cultural expression in the greater Cincinnati area, providing an organizational structure through which urban Appalachians can build mutual support, promote awareness of urban Appalachian people’s contributions, and take action to address common concerns.