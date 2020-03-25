The Ohio Department of Agriculture is now accepting grant applications for the 2020 USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

Funds from this grant are given to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops, such as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture and nursery crops.

The application deadline for these specialty crop grants is Thursday, April 30, 5 p.m.

Grants will range from a minimum of $25,000 to a maximum of $150,000, and should focus on improving marketing, trainings, food safety, pest control and plant health for specialty crops.

Projects must identify at least one expected measurable outcome that specifically demonstrates the project’s impact on enhancing the competitiveness of eligible specialty crops.

Applications are open to producer groups, trade associations, nonprofits, colleges and universities.

All applicants must be able to provide a minimum match of 25 percent of the requested grant amount.

Projects that have a focus on the benefit a commercial product, or provide a profit to a single organization, institution or individual will not be considered.

For more information on the 2020 program, available forms, or a copy of the request for proposal, please visit the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s website.