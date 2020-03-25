Ohio Connections Academy, a tuition-free, full-time public virtual school serving K-12 students throughout the state, officially opened enrollment for the 2020-21 academic year. Free information sessions will be offered to help families learn more about Ohio Connections Academy and learning in an online environment.

Ohio Connections Academy delivers a high-quality, personalized K-12 education that combines Ohio-certified teachers, a proven curriculum, technology tools, and community experiences—online and in-person—to create a supportive environment for students who need a more individualized approach to their online education. At Ohio Connections Academy, parents and caregivers are considered “learning coaches” as they play a very active role in their child’s education and work closely with the teachers to monitor student participation and progress.

“Ohio Connections Academy’s individualized curriculum gives our daughters the ability to define their own educational experience away from the distractions of a traditional classroom,” Michael Kilb, a parent from Stonelick Township in Clermont County, said. “Ohio Connections Academy provides many tools that assist both the student and the parent to succeed and the teachers have been very supportive of my children. We are so thankful to have found Ohio Connections Academy and grateful that we can have an active role in our daughters’ academic experience.”

Families choose online learning through Ohio Connections Academy for a variety of reasons. Students with health issues or who are highly involved in activities outside of school succeed in the online environment because it offers a more flexible schedule. Other students benefit from the ability to work at their own pace. Some families choose Ohio Connections Academy to have a safer and less distracting K-12 learning environment, as children typically attend online classes from home, or wherever there is access to the Internet.

“This is a major decision for parents, caregivers and students, so we do everything we can to help them understand what to expect from a virtual school and how the parent plays a critical role in their child’s academic success,” Ohio Connections Academy Superintendent Marie Hanna said. “We understand that every child learns differently and have different needs. While this highly individualized approach is not for every student, virtual education often works for those students when a traditional academic environment doesn’t.”

Ohio Connections Academy is hosting free, in-person and online information sessions for interested families to learn more about virtual education and how teachers support the students. During the information sessions, families will also have an opportunity to learn about the online public school’s curriculum and interact with school representatives and other parents. A complete schedule of events with dates and locations is available. More information about Ohio Connections Academy is available at www.OhioConnectionsAcademy.com or by calling 800-382-6010.