By Brett Milam

Editor

In response to trying to contain the community spread of coronavirus, Ohioans are formally under a “stay at home” order.

At their daily press conference on March 22, Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton issued the order.

Aside from essential businesses and activities, the order is meant to keep Ohioans in their homes, beginning tomorrow at midnight until April 6, when the order will be reevaluated. ⁣

To be clear, you can still go to the grocery store. The food supply chain is okay we; are not going to run out of food. Please see this article for more information on that. Do not panic.

While those who violate the order could face a second degree misdemeanor charge, as the order is able to be enforced by local law enforcement and health officials, DeWine said he doesn’t “look to see a bunch of people arrested.”

The purpose of the order is more so to “convey the seriousness of this,” he said.

“There is no doubt in my mind that we have to ratchet down what we are doing in society. Listen to Italy begging us not to make mistakes — you’re hearing it from folks who are ahead of us in this curve. We don’t have a day to spare,” Acton said.

DeWine said people can still go outside in their yard, to Ohio State Parks; they just need to maintain social distance. Eating out through carryout and the drive-thru are still okay. Public playgrounds are closed under the order, however.

“But it should not be business as usual,” DeWine said. “This is not a joke. It is not a drill. We must limit exposure. This will help save lives.”

As of March 22, there have been 351 confirmed cases in Ohio across 40 counties, requiring 83 hospitalizations, and resulting in three deaths.

In Clermont County, there has been five confirmed cases, all occurring since March 20. According to Clermont County Public Health, the first two individuals were in the same household, one male and one female, both in their 60s.

There have since been two more males, and an additional female, with age ranges of 20s to 60s.

Please check CCPH’s website and ODH’s website for the most current information.

Leaving the home for these essential activities is permitted:

– For health and safety: To engage in activities or perform tasks essential to health and safety, such as seeking emergency services or to visit a health care professional.

– For necessary supplies and services: To obtain necessary services or supplies for one’s self or family members. Items include groceries and household consumer products, items needed to work from home, and repair items.

– For work: To perform work deemed essential.

Businesses deemed essential:

– Stores that sell groceries and medicine.

– Food, beverage, and licensed marijuana production and agriculture.

– Organizations that provide charitable and social services.

– Religious entities.

– Media.

– Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation.

– Financial and insurance institutions.

– Hardware and supply stores.

– Critical trades (building and construction, for example).

– Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery, and pick-up services.

– Educational institutions.

– Laundry services.

– Restaurants (to perform deliver/carry-out).

For a full list and to view the full order, please read below or go to ODH’s website.

