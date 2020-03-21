By Brett Milam

Clermont County Public Health has confirmed its second positive case of coronavirus in the county.

The additional case is a male in his 60s. He is a household contact of the first case reported on March 20, a woman in her 60s.

To be clear, CCPH has not confirmed the specific location of these individuals, only that they reside in Clermont County.

Yesterday’s woman in her 60s, has not been hospitalized, and has not had any recent travel history or any known exposure to a confirmed case.

“Following protocol set by the Ohio Department of Health, our nursing staff has been in contact with the individual since we were notified of the positive test result,” Julianne Nesbit, Health Commissioner of CCPH, said. “We have been working with the individual to identify people who she has come in contact with and are advising those individuals to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

Nesbit added, “We have been preparing for this for several weeks and have been working closely with our county Emergency Management Agency and ODH to make sure we have all the resources we need.”

Both individuals are self-isolating at home, and are not hospitalized.

All known contacts will be called and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, Nesbit said.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing, Nesbit said. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

To prevent community spread, Nesbit recommends people to:

– Stay at home, if you’re sick.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

– Cover your cough or sneeze.

– Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, frequently.

– Practice social distancing by trying to maintain six feet of separation from others when in public places.

If someone is sick or exhibiting symptoms, they are encouraged to call a doctor first before coming into an urgent care or hospital.

“They can rule out other illnesses and determine if a patient needs to be tested for COVID-19 or not,” Nesbit said.

Nesbit said these changes disrupt daily life, but are for the greater good of the community.

Clermont County now brings the confirmed cases in Ohio to 247 (up from 169 just yesterday) across 33 counties, according to the Ohio Department of Health. So far, there has been three deaths; one was in Lucas County, one in Cuyahoga County and one in Erie County.

Out of those cases, 58 have required hospitalizations, up from 39 just yesterday.

Resources to stay informed

ODH website.

CDC website.

To receive email updates from the CDC, go here.

Johns Hopkins database.