By Wayne Gates

Brown County Press Editor

Healthcare workers in protective gear, signs on windows and empty store shelves continue to show the disruption of daily life due to the public reaction to the COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Tim McKinley works as a primary care physician in the Mercy Health System as part of the group of healthcare professionals that are on the front line of the battle against the virus.

Mercy Health has recently designated current facilities as local flu clinics for patients suspected of having the coronavirus.

McKinley talked about the process that someone will go through if they suspect that they have been exposed to COVID-19.

“The first step is to call your primary care provider. In the Mercy Health System, when you tell the scheduling office your symptoms, there are a certain set of symptoms that will trigger that call being transferred to a registered nurse,” McKinley said.

“That nurse will then ask a series of questions to determine what the proper disposition of the patient should be, whether that is an appointment in the office or a referral to a flu clinic.”

McKinley said that designated flu clinics are serving an important purpose.

“The goal is to try to centralize this process and minimize the exposure of other offices and emergency rooms to patients with respiratory problems and the coronavirus in particular,” he said.

McKinley said that patients who have been referred to the clinic will be asked to arrive at a designated time and will be met at their car for initial screening.

Regarding the presence of the virus in the local community, McKinley said “We have not seen what they call ‘community spread’ in our area. I think it’s coming.”

He added that with that eventuality, people need to remain calm.

“What people need to keep in mind is that 80 percent of those who come down with the coronavirus infection will likely have no symptoms or minor symptoms that would be similar to a cold. Twenty percent will have more serious symptoms that will require closer monitoring.”

McKinley said that because it is possible that someone can have the virus without symptoms and could be contagious, it’s important to follow the social distancing and other guidelines to help hold down the spread of the virus.

“It’s probably more present here than what we realize. If we had the ability to test all comers with respiratory symptoms, we would have a better idea of how many people are infected,” McKinley said.

He added that testing everyone would not be worth the time and effort in the long run.

“There is really no reason to test all comers with respiratory symptoms because the treatment would not change. Knowing whether someone is testing positive or not is not doing anything that would direct us to better care. There is no specific treatment yet for this viral infection,” McKinley said.

“Those that have mild or cold-like symptoms, so the recommendation is to stay home and treat it like you would any other cold with over the counter products.”

When asked what he expected to see in a month or so regarding coronavirus cases, McKinley said, “The ideal circumstance would be that the social distancing and other measures being employed will have lowered the peak of the severity of the illness.”

He went on to explain that time is on the side of humans and not the bug.

“The virus has a limited life in the host. Your body’s defenses will kick in and beat it in the vast majority of the cases. If we can avoid spreading it at this point, things should calm down eventually.”

McKinley said that how this current situation plays out is completely in the hands of the general public.

“The cooperation of people in complying with what they have been asked to do is the single biggest factor in getting out of this situation. The whole goal is not to expose this virus to someone who doesn’t have it. If you can do that, it will eventually die off,” he said.

How Brown County officials are responding to the virus

Brown County Emergency Management Director Barbara Davis released the following statement to the general public about the COVID-19 virus.

“Brown County Government Officials encourage you to “Be Prepared … Don’t Panic” in the face of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). COVID-19 is a respiratory illness. It is spread from person to person mainly by droplets from coughing and sneezing. Experts are still learning about this virus strain. Symptoms could be so mild that you don’t realize you have it to extreme pneumonia requiring hospitalization and in some cases death. Seek prompt medical attention if you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19. In adults, these can include: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, and bluish lips or face.

The Brown County Elected Officials and County department heads met March 16 to work on a plan to provide continuity of services for the citizens of the county. All agencies represented are following guidelines being established by their state and federal partners. As we develop the Brown County specific procedures they will be shared with our citizens in multiple ways including social media, the internet, and print news media.

As we develop these procedures some things you can do to be better prepared are having an adequate supply of water, food, and pet food in your home. If you take prescription drugs, contact your health care provider about keeping an emergency supply at home and plan ways to care for people at higher risk, including the very young, older people, people with chronic diseases, and people with compromised immune systems.

The best way to protect you is to avoid being exposed to the illness. Stay home if at all possible, if not avoid close contact with others. To lower your risk of catching any respiratory illness remember to wash your hands for 20 seconds or more with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if that is not available. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, and get enough sleep and eat well balanced meals.

The dispatchers at the 9-1-1 Center will be asking for additional information if you call with flu-like symptoms which include if you have traveled from China in the past 14 days and if you have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. If so, they will determine if there are any safety issues such as erratic behavior. This information will be shared with the local emergency responders so that they may take the appropriate protective measures.

If you have questions regarding testing please know that you must contact your doctor to be tested. Brown County Health Department does not test for coronavirus. All tests must be ordered by a doctor. If you have symptoms of the coronairus that include fever, cough and shortness of breath and you believe you have been exposed, please call your doctor for guidance. Do not go to the doctor’s office without calling ahead. We would also like to caution you against going to the Emergency Room at the Hospital unless you are very ill. Your doctor will be the best resource to help you decide if you should be tested or if you need to go to the Emergency Room.”

The Ohio Department of Health has established a Call Center to answer any questions and address your concerns. You can call 1-833-4ASKODH (1-833-427-5634) or you can visit OHD’s website at coronavirus.ohio.gov and CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.htm for additional information.

The Brown County Press will continue to post the latest information on www.browncountypress.com.