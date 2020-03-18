Valerie Timofeyev of the city of Loveland, Ohio, (45140), was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.

Timofeyev is currently enrolled in the Washington University St. Louis’s Olin Business School.

To qualify for the dean’s list in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and complete at least 14 graded units.

About Washington University in St. Louis

The university offers more than 90 programs and almost 1,500 courses leading to bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in a broad spectrum of traditional and interdisciplinary fields, with additional opportunities for minor concentrations and individualized programs.