Clermont County’s wrestling season came to a swift and sudden halt on Thursday, March 12.

Minutes before the start of the girls’ basketball state semifinals and a day before the individual wrestling tournament was to begin, OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass announced the state would be postponing all winter sports tournaments indefinitely.

That put Clermont County’s five wrestling qualifiers in an immediate lurch. Three Clermont Schools were to be represented at the tournament: CNE (David Pride), Goshen (Chase Huff and Josh Dunn) and Batavia (Brandon Sauter and Nathan Kulbe).

Of those five, three are seniors. Pride, Huff and Dunn were supposed to end their career at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, but measures taken to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus indefinitely halted the tournament.

Goshen head coach Dan Hill learned about the tournament’s fate in his office

“It’s weird,” Hill said. “That’s kind of the end. You don’t expect the season to end in an office with your principal. There’s usually some sort of resolution to the end of the year.”

Hill then had the task of informing his two wrestles that their high school career was, at the very least, in flux.

“I think it was kind of a shock for them,” Hill said. “I think there was a mix of emotions there. They were guys who had a lot of potential to go. The way they worded it, suspended indefinitely, does that mean we have to keep cutting weight? Do we keep training? What’s the deal? There were a lot of unknowns.”

There still are unknowns. As of this writing, the tournament is still considered postponed. However, the OHSAA has scheduled a press conference for noon on Thursday, March 19, where executive director Jerry Snodgrass is slated to provide an update on the winter tournaments as well as spring sports.

For Hill, he’s left to reflect on the part of the season that the team did get to finish. Goshen’s state-bound duo had a solid year, according to their coach.

“Neither one of them had very many losses,” Hill said. “They were pretty dominant over the course of the season.”

Dunn, who placed third in the 126-pound class as a junior, could have made the podium again this season, according to Hill.

“Josh had a really nice draw,” Hill said. “I think he wrestled the Graham kid pretty tough, and we closed the gap and could probably beat that kid if we saw him in the finals.”

Huff’s season ended suddenly for the second year in a row. As a junior, he injured his shoulder in his first match at state last season and was forced to medically default out of both matches.

“It’s definitely disappointing,” Hill said. “He’s got himself set up to continue to wrestle at the University of the Cumberlands. He’s going to have future matches. We would have loved to see him finish his high school career on the mat, but I know he’s got more wrestling ahead of him.”

Dunn has not yet decided on a college, and the loss of potential scholarship opportunities is disappointing, according to Hill.

This year’s tournament was to be wrestled over a Friday, Saturday and Sunday and was a week later than in previous years. Past tournaments have been held Thursday-Sunday, and Hill is left to wonder if keeping the original schedule would have made a difference.

“I’m a teacher and a coach,” Hill said. “I’m not a governor or a doctor. You can’t play second-guessing, but if the tournament were to start on Thursday, would we have gotten it in? Nobody can plan for this, but it’s just an unknown. It’s a good reason to not make wrestling your idol. It’s an awesome sport, but there’s a lot to life outside the sport as well.”

Hill finished by advocating for a shorter wrestling season.

“I don’t really understand why it’s so long,” Hill said. “It seems like there’s a consistent answer from the coaches that it should be shorter. It’s hard on everybody, but I think it’s harder on the guys who aren’t as committed or the JV guys.”

Thursday’s OHSAA press conference can be viewed live on any of the association’s social media platforms.

