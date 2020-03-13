As America gears up for the 2020 election, all eyes are on the presidential race. However, there are a number of local and state races that, although they are not as exciting, are perhaps even more important to your day-to-day life. One of those races is for Clermont County’s 65th District Representative to the Ohio House in Columbus. There is one candidate asking for our vote who Clermont County knows all too well: Jean Schmidt. Sound familiar? It should. In the era of Trump conservatism and the effort to “drain the swamp,” the Queen of the Swamp Creatures herself is asking us to reject fresh political voices for a candidate picked straight out of Washington, D.C.’s recycling bin.

Jean Schmidt is a career politician who already held a similar seat 20 years ago. The last time we entrusted Mrs. Schmidt with public office, she betrayed that trust by voting for the largest tax increase in Ohio’s 200 years of history. The Democrats have nothing on Jean Schmidt when it comes to tax increases!

Thanks to her political establishment allies in Columbus, Jean eventually made her way to DC as a Congresswoman. Her record in Congress was even worse than her time in the Ohio House. In her first speech on the floor of the House, Jean Schmidt attacked a Marine Corps veteran for being a coward, having never served in the military herself. Later, Jean did something no other Republican felt the urge to do: she cozied up to then-President Barack Obama and planted a kiss on his cheek at the State of the Union address! Jean Schmidt betrayed Clermont County in the same way that Judas betrayed Jesus: with a kiss on the cheek.

As if raising taxes, attacking veterans, and supporting Barack Obama isn’t bad enough, there’s more! While in Congress, Jean Schmidt used her political position to deny the Armenian Genocide, in which thousands of Christians were slaughtered in Turkey. Later on, the House Ethics Committee discovered that Jean Schmidt illegally accepted $600,000 from the Turkish Coalition, leaving Clermont County to ask if it was coincidence or corruption.

Jean Schmidt ended her political career by being named one of the Most Corrupt Members of Congress by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. In the swamp of Washington, D.C., it is quite the achievement to be one of the worst! In 2012, Clermont County had had enough and replaced Jean Schmidt with Congressman Brad Wenstrup.

Now, Jean Schmidt is suffering from political withdrawals and has inexplicably put her name on the ballot yet again, as if Clermont County has forgotten about her record. Jean Schmidt is the opposite of everything the Republican Party and President Trump stand for today. Trump lowers taxes; Jean Schmidt raises them. Trump supports veterans; Jean Schmidt disrespects them. Trump fights against liberal democrats; Jean kisses them. Trump “drains the swamp”; Jean Schmidt IS the swamp.

Jean Schmidt is a career politician of 20 years from a bygone era where the political elite. On March 17th, we should tell Jean Schmidt that we have moved on for good.

Bill Thomas

Milford