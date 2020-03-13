As I sit in my office, I can’t help but feel like I shouldn’t be here right now.

Off to my right, laying on an AP Style book that probably hasn’t been opened in a few months, if not longer, sits an envelope from the OHSAA. Inside it, a parking pass that likely will never be used.

I shouldn’t be here right now.

Three days ago, I had stocked up on various kinds of medicine in preparation for my trip to the state wrestling tournament in Columbus. Last year, I spent most of the three-day event bedridden without a voice. Made it pretty difficult to do interviews, but the coaches and wrestlers I talked to heard me well enough to get the job done.

I was anxious to get back there this year. For starters, it would be nice to actually talk to the fellow media members again. No text-to-voice apps this time.

But, more importantly, the state wrestling tournament has quickly grown into one of my favorite events to cover. The drive isn’t terrible (unlike the one to Akron), the tournament itself is always well-ran, and Clermont County always seems to do well.

Two years ago, the county watched as Brian Stears brought home a state title. Last season, Batavia’s Brandon Sauter joined Goshen’s Josh and Zach Dunn on the podium.

Two of those latter three wrestlers returned this year. Dunn, a senior, had one more shot at the state tournament. Sauter, a sophomore, had three. Neither of them stepped foot on a mat in Columbus.

Neither of them knew that their season had ended when they left the arena in Wilmington last Saturday. Nobody knew how quickly the sports world would stop spinning. College basketball tournaments, the NBA, Major League Baseball, all stopped with no timetable to return.

I’m not a doctor. I’m not going to pretend to understand the ins and outs of the virus, how it spreads or how we can stop it. I will say that I don’t think the world is ending, nor do I think this is the type of thing that should be shrugged off and ignored. The real magnitude of the situation lies somewhere in between licking every single doorknob you see and hoarding all the toilet paper known to mankind.

Until we know more, there’s nothing we can do. In situations like these, we’ve turned to sports as an escape. A way to put aside whatever problems we had for two or three hours, maybe four if you were watching a Yankees/Red Sox game.

We can’t do that now. We can’t turn on the television and find whatever sport we’re looking for. We can’t go down the road and watch the high school baseball and softball teams, tennis teams or the track and field athletes.

Those athletes are in just as much limbo as we are, as it seems like the entire world is. Those athletes who now have no idea if or when they will get to return to action.The OHSAA has mandated a dead period, prohibiting contact between athletes and team personnel, including all coaches.

That order came down this afternoon, but it also included a bit of a bright spot: The winter sports tournaments were still listed as ‘postponed,’ not ‘canceled.’ In today’s world, that wording makes a big difference.

There’s no way the OHSAA wanted to halt the winter tournaments. Last year’s basketball tournaments alone brought in over $1 million in revenue, yet people still reacted by attacking the organization and executive director Jerry Snodgrass.

Why? What good is that going to do? It’s not going to make them immediately reschedule the tournaments, nor is any sort of petition, no matter how many signatures it gets.

The bottom line is the entire situation sucks. It sucks that so many athletes across the country are forced to ponder their future. It sucks that so many athletes lost scholarship opportunities because they weren’t able to showcase their talent.

On a much smaller level, it sucks that, for the foreseeable future, I have no idea what we’re going to be writing about. There are a few stories I’ve kept on the back burner, and I’ve got some ideas for features and things like that, but we’re in uncharted waters here.

We’re a community newspaper, dedicated to serving you. I’ve tried to balance stories that I want to write with things I think you, our readers, want to see. So, what do you want to see?

I’ve thought about flashbacks to past successful Clermont County teams. Articles about champions from years gone by, but I don’t know enough about the history of the county to begin. It’s times like this where we really miss Rick Crawford.

I’m hoping that you, our readers, will help. If you or someone you know has a story about a past Clermont County team they think is worth sharing, let me know. Send an email to gshanklin@www.clermontsun.com or call our office at 513-732-2511.

I hope we’re back on the fields of Clermont sooner rather than later, but there’s simply no way of knowing when that will be right now. Until high schools return, the professionals ramp back up and we sort out what exactly is going on, we’re all left asking the same question.

Now what?