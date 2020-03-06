In 2012 Cincinnati Nature Center took an ambitious step in broadening conservation education by launching one of the area’s first licensed nature-based preschools.

With great success, the Nature School continues to flourish and is expanding this fall to include Kindergarten through second grade.

An alternative to traditional programs, the Kindergarten, first grade, and second grade (K-2) curriculum will emphasize STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math) education through a nature-based and Montessori style approach. The Montessori philosophy of individualized learning blends beautifully with nature-based education and the first-hand experiences provided at the Nature School.

Similar to the Nature Preschool in which children spend much of their time outdoors, students in the Nature School will spend about half their days outdoors and half in their classroom.

The group will be of multiple ages, with Kindergarten through second grade learning together. Children will progress at their own pace and lessons almost always will be one-on-one or in small groups with a teacher.

Students will create portfolios of their work over the course of the year, recording what they have learned in their own unique way.

These, along with teacher’s notes and photographs, are to be reviewed in the spring by an outside licensed teacher to ensure children are growing and progressing appropriately.

“The freedom to explore in a natural setting allows children space to follow interests, build a love of learning and find their own voices, which puts them in a powerful place as they transition into a more traditional school setting for third grade,” Erin Phillips, M.Ed., said, who will be leading the K-2 classes at Cincinnati Nature Center. Phillips earned her Master of Education, Ohio teaching license and Montessori teaching credential from Xavier University.

The Nature School will operate under a homeschool license.

Families have the option of a 3-day or 5-day school week with classes running from 8:30 am – 3:00 pm, September through May.

Enrollment is limited and currently underway for the 2020 school year.

For additional information, please contact Nature School Director Tisha Luthy, at tluthy@cincynature.org, or go online to the Nature Center’s website at www.cincynature.org for more details.