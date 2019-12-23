By Megan Alley

Sun Reporter

It’s the season of giving, and area residents in need of clothing items were invited to take what they wanted from a community clothing drive recently held at Holly Hill Elementary School.

The Nov. 14 clothing giveaway was organized by local resident Valeri Doty, who got an idea to put the event together after her own October yard sale.

“I had one of the secretaries from one of the [West Clermont Local Schools] offices contact me about boys’ clothes, and I actually knew who she was, and I knew she didn’t have boys, so I asked her what it was about, and she said there was a family in need that needed clothes,” Doty said.

Doty, who is a dental hygienist, took it upon herself to go out and get clothes for the boys, and soon after learned that there were “many, many families” that need clothes in the school district.

“I said, ‘this is crazy, I know we can do something,’” Doty said.

She then put out a call to action on social media asking for clothing donations.

“I got probably 50 bags of clothes,” Doty said, explaining that she would drive to meet people to pick up items. “I just got so many donations.”

She added, “Tons of people started dropping stuff off. I starting going through everything; sorting everything.”

Knowing that there was an urgent need for the goods to be distributed, Doty quickly organized her first clothing drive event, which was held at Clough Pike Elementary School some two weeks prior to the Holly Hill event.

“We had some families come, but then I had so many items left over, and I heard there was a need here, so we came to [Holly Hill],” Doty explained, adding, “There’s been a huge response here.”

Doty estimated that at least 15 families visited the Holly Hill clothing drive in the first five minutes that it opened. The event also served adults, without children, in need of clothes.

Families have also reached out to Doty on social media with requests for clothing items that they need.

“They need winter clothes; they need coats, hats, everything like that,” she said.

The successful charitable effort came together quickly and organically; points that are not lost on Doty, who was helped along the way by her sister and her mother-in-law.

“Honestly, it’s kind of emotional; just to see all these people be so grateful to get this stuff, and to see the families come in,” she said.

Doty shared an anecdote about a young boy who had tried on a pair of shoes at the clothing drive.

“He literally started running with them, and said, ‘They’re helping me run so much better,’” she recounted. “It was the sweetest thing ever.”

Amelia resident Jennifer Krois visited the clothing drive with her three children, Riley Krois, age 8, Emma Krois, age 6, and Trevor, age 4.

Jennifer, who stopped working last fall to stay at home with her kids, explained how the clothing drive helped her meet her family’s needs.

“We need winter clothes; this helps me not to have to do laundry every night,” she said.

Krois also shared what it means to her that others have donated their clothes to help out people in the community.

“The kids can really see that there’s more good in this world than there is bad, and that we always need to help when we can,” she said.

Doty hopes to host another drive in the spring.