Former county commissioner gets community control

By Brett Milam

Editor

David Uible, former Clermont County Commissioner, was sentenced on Dec. 9 to community control after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of tampering with records.

Uible, 58, was before Clermont County Judge Richard Ferenc nearly two years after the offense. He was sentenced to six months of community control, effective Oct. 25, the same date as the guilty plea.

Uible also must pay a $250 fine to the Clerk of Courts, as well as other court costs incurred.

The offense stems from early 2018 when Uible, then-commissioner and head of the Clermont County Republican Party, sought a reelection effort in the May 8, 2018 Republican primary.

At a March 5, 2018 protest hearing, the Clermont County Board of Elections voted to kick Uible off of the May ballot because of a discrepancy in Uible’s part petition.

The ruling stems from a complaint brought to the Board of Elections by Chris Hicks, a committee member of the Union Township Republican Party, and Tommie Bixler, an opposing candidate in the race for county commissioner.

According to a bill of information submitted to Common Pleas by Joel King, special prosecuting attorney, Uible facilitated a fraud on the Clermont County Board of Elections on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25 of 2018.

Nearly a year and a half later, the issue was brought back up against Uible by Hicks, who filed a private citizen affidavit in Municipal Court on July 22. In his affidavit, Hicks pushed for Uible to be charged with election falsification, a felony.

With the case before Ferenc, Municipal Judge Jesse Kramig dismissed the case in Municipal Court on Oct. 25.

In a court filing on Oct. 24 to Ferenc, Hicks tried to argue he was a victim under Marsy’s Law, and as such, should be allowed to read a victim statement to the court. He also asked Ferenc to recuse himself.

Marsy’s Law Crime Victim Rights Initiative was passed by Ohio voters as an amendment to the State Constitution in 2017 and took effect on Feb. 5, 2018. It gives crime victims certain rights in the criminal justice process.

Hicks argued that he was “directly and proximately harmed” because he was a voter in Clermont County.

Ferenc disagreed, arguing such a claim stretches any general understanding of “directly and proximately harmed,” and that if anyone was a victim, it was the Board of County Elections and/or those directly running against Uible in the primary race.

Additionally, Marsy’s Law has typically applied to victims felony cases, such as murder, assault, rape, and other crimes, Ferenc said.

In an appeal to the Twelfth District Court of Appeals, the court upheld Ferenc’s ruling, including that Hicks pay the $7 in court costs for filing that victim’s statement.

Hicks also tried to have Ferenc recused from the case. Maureen O’Connor, chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, denied the request, noting that Hicks has no standing to file an affidavit of disqualification.

In addition, Hicks must pay $93 in costs for his 93-page pre-sentence information filing in the case.

Bixler also filed a motion with Ferenc on Nov. 5 arguing he was a victim, and thus, ought to have Hicks speak on his behalf as a victim. Bixler stated because he was a candidate, he was a victim.

Ferenc denied Bixler’s request under the similar parameters he denied Hicks’ request.

“I cannot find that Mr. Bixler was directly and proximately harmed as a result of Mr. Uible’s conduct. In fact, just the opposite is true: Mr. Bixler was directly and proximately benefited by Mr. Uible’s tampering in this case,” Ferenc said.

That’s because the Board of Elections, due to the tampering, had to exclude the entire part-petition, effectively tossing Uible from the race. Therefore, Bixler’s chances of succeeding in the primary race increased.

And since Bixler isn’t a victim, his request to appoint Hicks to address the court was also denied.

King said prior to the sentencing that the harm in the case was self-harm. He said Uible referred to it as an “honest mistake,” for which he didn’t recognize as illegal.

To which King said he agreed it was a mistake, but calling it “honest” might be “disingenuous.”

Christopher McDowell, attorney for Uible, said what “we’re dealing with here is someone with no criminal history whatsoever,” and that Uible has been “fully cooperative.”

“This is not something he can hide from; this is all out in the public,” McDowell said. “Mr. Uible is remorseful for this.”

Uible said he understands what he’s done is illegal, and he’s apologized to family and friends and the public.

“And I’ve made changes, such that this will not happen again,” he said.

Ferenc finished by agreeing with King that it was self-inflicted and could have been avoided had Uible corrected his part-petition. But he didn’t do that and it’s a serious mistake, Ferenc said.