Everything is Untied Socks pitches a solution to plastic bag use

By Brett Milam

Editor

The Milford City Council met on Dec. 3 to discuss a variety of matters.

– Dawn Harvey and Chelsea Mikles, teachers at Pattison Elementary, were on hand with their students from FIRST Lego League. For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology is an international youth organization that operates, among other competitions and groups, LEGO League in schools to make science and engineering fun, according to its website.

The group of students, who fashion themselves by the name, Everything is Untied Socks, has worked on robotics and computers. The group consists of three fifth-graders and one sixth-grader. This is the first year the group was formed.

Harvey is the coach of the FIRST LEGO League.

“FIRST Lego League is a unique opportunity to combine math, reading, English, social studies and science in a team competition to improve our community,” Harvey said.

FIRST LEGO League’s theme this year was for the students to “go on a mission” and solve a local community problem – in a hypothetical sense.

Everything is Untied Socks pitch was to solve the problem of single-use plastic shopping bags near The Little Miami River.

Carolyn, one of the students, said the Little Miami River flows to the same property as their school.

The group has come up with the The Little Miami River rewards program to remind shoppers to use reusable bags when shopping.

The reward is a sticker that would go on the reusable bag. And the sticker has a bar code that gets scanned each time the bag is used at participating Milford business.

After being scanned, that then enters the shopper into a pool to win prizes at the end of the month.

On Dec. 7, the group competed at iSPACE in Sharonville, Ohio at the Scarlet Oaks campus where they had to present their idea.

“We are most proud of our teamwork, tenacity, and creativity,” Carolyn said.

Harvey said the students are “the most enthusiastic group of kids,” who have come up with their ideas through their failures.

“This is just what their idea of what they would do if they could implement a program,” she said. “If somebody picked up that idea and put it into use, all the better,” Harvey said.

Council all agreed it was a great idea.

In other news …

– Lisa Evans, vice mayor, read the Administrative Services Committee report, wherein she discussed the city’s contract with Clermont County Public Health.

Public Health helps the city with its public utilities, provides grease trap evaluations, and restaurant and food service inspections.

The current contract is $28,229, with a proposed contract in 2020 of $28,512. Each contract is for one-year.

Council approved the contract.

Evans also talked about an upgrade to VIP Analytics software, which is a module for budgeting, forecasting, analysis and reporting, and which provides real-time and instant information about the budget to all members of council.

The software would cost $19,500 from Software Solutions, with support costs pegged at $3,000 annually.

Council approved the new software.