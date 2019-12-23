First female to serve in that role

By Megan Alley

Sun Reporter

The Ohio Township Board of Trustees appointed a new member, and she’s the first female trustee in the township’s history to serve on the governing body.

Emily Niehaus was sworn in during the trustees’ regular meeting on Dec. 9.

She found out that she had been selected some two weeks ago.

“I’m thrilled, and I was excited and honored that they chose me,” Niehaus said.

Niehaus replaces former trustee Charles Polster, who recently resigned.

Polster’s term ends on Dec. 31, 2021.

Niehaus, who has lived in New Richmond for 31 years, has served on Ohio Township’s zoning commission for 21 years, from 1998 to present.

“I had history with the township,” Niehaus said.

Niehaus also pointed out that her family has a history in government. Her husband Tom Niehaus is the former President of the Ohio Senate; he served from 2011 to 2012.

Emily Niehaus is a retiree. She had a 32-year career in the “corporate world,” where she worked in direct marketing for the multichannel marketing group Harte Hanks.

Niehaus described “service” combined with some free time as her motivations to serve as a township trustee.

“I’ve been retired for a few years, and sometimes you need something to push you back in; I thought, I want to do something that’s going to help the community,” she said.

Niehaus explained that her approach to her new role is to be an active trustee.

“I’m here to listen and to learn,” she said. “You have to be out and talking to people, to find out what they need, and what I can do to help.”

Niehaus said she’ll run for township trustee when the current term expires.