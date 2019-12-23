Bethel-Tate Schools Free Store serves more than 120 families in three hours

By Megan Alley

Sun Reporter

It’s the season for giving, and the Bethel-Tate Local Schools community has done that in spades with its recent free store event that served more than 120 area families.

Any family in need was invited to visit the Bethel-Tate Free Store, which was open at Bethel-Tate Middle School on Dec. 7.

The sale started at 9 a.m., and that’s when the families of Bethel-Tate students were welcome to visit the store.

Then, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the store was open to the general public.

Free doughnuts, coffee and juice, donated by area businesses — Mt. Orab Dunkin’ Donuts, Amelia Kroger, Bethel McDonald’s, Amelia Walmart — as well as the Bethel-Tate Middle School Student Council, were served throughout the morning, and the store itself functioned solely on donations and school staff working after hours volunteering.

Organizer Shari Carnahan, who also teaches sixth-grade mathematics at the middle school, said that so many items had been donated that the Free Store was be held in the gymnasium as well as another classroom.

“We want to thank all our generous community members who donated items to the store,” Carnahan said in an email.

Carnahan was inspired to open the Bethel-Tate Free Store after she saw a Facebook post from another area school district that had successfully run the program.

“I knew it was something that would work here,” Carnahan said earlier.

Carnahan then reached out to Bethel-Tate Local Schools Superintendent Melissa Kircher, who agreed that the Free Store should be started.

Carnahan began posting requests for donations on social media. She asked for gently used clothing, shoes, household goods and school supplies; the items began rolling in.

By late summer, Carnahan had acquired more than 300 bags of gently used clothing.

Other items that were available were children’s toys, softball gloves, coffee pots, curtains and drapes, and backpacks, among many others.

Also, Bethel-Tate school staff donated toiletries — shampoo, soap, toilet paper, deodorant, and laundry detergent — and Bethel dentist Dr. Michael Minarchek donated toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss, all of which were handed out in the first hour.

“The staff of Bethel-Tate Schools wants to thank the community for their support on Saturday by attending the grand opening,” Carnahan continued in her email.

She shared anecdotes of young children who walked out with new toys and were “ all smiles,” and one little boy who delighted in showing off his new coat.

“It was so touching; it was everything I had hoped for and more,” Carnahan said in a follow up phone interview.

She added, “So many families were thanking us over and over for the help.”

Looking ahead, Carnahan and the school district plans to hold another Free Store event on the first Saturday in August, which will be themed as “back-to-school,” and again on the first Saturday in December 2020.

In the meantime, a Free Store “closet” will be available within the Bethel-Tate schools to provide clothing items and essentials — no infant toys or household items will be available — for any Bethel-Tate student that may need them.

“We needed to ensure there was a need for this in our district before we decided on how we would move forward,” Carnahan explained in an email. “After Saturday, [it showed that] there is a definite need for community support, and our staff want to step up and help those in need.”

Leaders from the school district who attended the Free Store event shared the enthusiasm for the successful event.

Board of Education member William Shula said in an email, “Shari and the middle school staff should be commended for their outstanding service to our community members in need. So many were able to get clothing, toys and toiletries for their families.”

Kircher also shared her thoughts on the Free Store.

“How fortunate Bethel Tate Local Schools are to have such passionate and dedicated teachers and staff who always put our students first above sometimes their own needs,” she said in an email. “I am a lucky Superintendent in that I get to support their initiatives and dreams to improve education.”

Carnahan is not accepting any additional donations for the Free Store events or closet at this time.

She urged anyone interested in Free Store event updates to follow the Bethel-Tate Middle School Facebook page, as news will be posted there. Also, anyone with questions about the Free Store is welcome to contact Carnahan via email at shar.carnahan@betheltate.org.