By Megan Alley

Sun Reporter

The Batavia Presbyterian Church is about to turn 190 years old.

While the church, located at 277 North St., will officially hit that milestone on Dec. 19 — the Batavia Presbyterian Church was organized on Dec. 19, 1829 — the congregation celebrated the big event on Nov. 3.

Longtime parishioner Jon Kennard described the event.

“We had it a little earlier; it went very well,” he said, “We had a pretty full church of former members, ministers, and children of members – it was quite good.”

He explained that the celebration included a sermon followed by conversations about the church’s history, prompted by “a lot of displays of pictures and memorabilia” in the church parlor.

The event also included a carry-in dinner.

Such a momentous occasion as the Batavia Presbyterian Church’s 190th anniversary provides an opportunity for reflection.

A history of the church was originally drafted by Harris Wright in 1991 and later updated by Rev. Dr. Bonnie Canizaro this year, according to materials distributed at the recent celebration.

It reads that eight community members, helped by church leaders from Lane Seminary in Cincinnati, gathered at the courthouse in December 1829 and created the new church.

Within two years, membership grew to 51, and they held meetings in a frame building on Market Street, south of Main Street.

“They held occasional services until Rev. George Beecher, son of Lyman and brother of Harriet Beecher Stowe, became the new pastor,” reads the document.

By 1860, a cornerstone was laid, and the church dedicated a new building and asked Rev. J.L. French to be their new pastor.

“When he arrived, there was a brick building with four walls, but no roof, only 18 members, and even after the roof was added, it was impossible to heat,” continues the document. “But, they believed in the confidence of God in this little band, and too the church grew. Hard work by many leaders, devoted pastors who led with confidence, and many benevolences made it possible for the church to maintain its confidence.”

Notably, Batavia Presbyterian Church dedicated itself to supporting anti-slavery from the start. The church is the only house of worship listed in the Underground Railroad Museum, according to the church’s written history.

“It was an anti-slavery church from the get-go,” Kennard accentuated.

A Women’s Association was started in 1886, and an Industrial School, to teach homemaking skills to girls, in 1902.

Over the years, donations to the church have helped to build a chapel, vestibule, fellowship hall, kitchen, pipe organ, manse, children’s pre-school and stained glass windows for the sanctuary.

As times rolls on, the church seems to be committed to “paying it forward.”

Kennard spoke about the church’s Helping Hangers initiative, whereby on the third Saturday of every month, the church invites visitors to browse its free store filled with clothing items available to anyone who needs them.

The church also supports a local boy scouts troop.

“The Batavia Presbyterian Church has had a rich history,” as Kennard put it. “It has many turns and twists like most histories do. The membership’s and the devoted pastors’ benevolence has made it possible to run the church in lean, and not so lean years.”