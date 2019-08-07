Bethel-Tate volleyball hopes to continue winning ways in 2019

Prior to the 2017 season, expectations were high for the Bethel-Tate volleyball team.

Head coach Jim Coombs said the squad wanted to finish the season with a winning record, but a 1-5 start turned into a 6-15 finish.

The slate was wiped clean for 2018, and this time the Lady Tigers started out stronger.

Bethel-Tate dropped a pair of matches to begin the season but followed that by ripping off nine wins over their next 10 matches. The Lady Tigers finished 2018 on a high note, posting a 16-7 record overall.

“It was great,” Coombs said. “If our two middles didn’t get hurt early in the year, I was thinking maybe we could have had 18, 19 wins.”

If the Lady Tigers are to reach the same heights they did last season, they’re going to have to overcome a few obstacles. For starters, the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference’s National Division is one of the toughest leagues in the area, according to Coombs.

The Lady Tigers went 8-4 in league play last season, good for a third-place finish behind an undefeated Williamsburg team and a 9-3 CNE squad.

Another challenge comes from within. Bethel-Tate lost a pair of key performers from last season’s team due to graduation, with Natalia Arrigoni and Samantha Giwer both earning postseason league honors last year.

“It’s going to be tough this year, we only have 14 girls,” Coombs said. “Three upperclassmen didn’t come back for one reason or another, so we’ve taken three off the JV from last year. They know the system, but what we’re trying to replace from last year is really hard. It might take a little while for them to come into their own.”

Two key pieces do return this season for the Lady Tigers. Lauren Meyer was an honorable mention last season, while Madison Schooley was a first-team all-league pick. Both of them enter their senior years with plenty of varsity experience.

“This will be our fourth year together,” Coombs said. “They both played their freshman year on varsity, and you can just see the growth from year to year in their improvement, their leadership on the floor and just the way they work with our girls.”

There are a few newcomers to the team to keep an eye on this season. Morgan Schooley saw limited varsity action as a freshman last season, but that wasn’t due to a lack of talent on her part.

“I had two setters last year that were really good,” Coombs said. “Any other year, Morgan as a freshman might have been on varsity. She did dress varsity and she did play some, but she would have been a starter on varsity of not for the two we had.”

This year’s team has had a handful of practices since tryouts ended last week, and Coombs said he’s liked what he has seen thus far.

“So far, so good,” Coombs said. “Over the summer, we struggled to get girls there. We had our tryouts last Thursday, so Friday was our first day of having everybody there. We only have two freshmen this year, but it’s a completely different system from what they played in eighth grade last year.”

Coombs noted one of the differences between this year’s team and the 2018 squad is court awareness.

“Everybody knew their role,” Coombs said. “They knew what the other player was going to do, where they were going to go. Now, just at practice, we’re seeing balls drop in the middle. Getting the girls used to, ‘Hey, that’s your ball. You’ve got to move.’ You have to know your position, you have to know when to move, when not to. It’s not like junior high when they went after every ball. You have to trust someone to get there who is supposed to be there.”

Even with all the changes on the court, the Lady Tigers still have high expectations for the 2019 season.

“I expect a winning season,” Coombs said. “We have enough returning. I think we have enough talent to win, it’s just, ‘Do they think we have enough talent to win?’

Bethel-Tate will begin the process of answering that question on Tuesday, August 20. The Lady Tigers are scheduled to open the season with a home game against Goshen at 6:30 p.m.

https://www.clermontsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_BTVB.jpg