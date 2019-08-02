Erika Yingling has been named the Eastern Area Director for the United Way of Greater Cincinnati. In this role, Erika will lead United Way’s local effort to break the cycle of poverty by providing strategic solutions to challenges in the area of basic needs, education, financial stability and health.

After several years of post-secondary teaching, Erika began her career as a non-profit director and has led multiple initiatives locally, regionally and nationally. Erika comes with strong expertise in social service management, development, community outreach and relationship building.

Locally, Erika has managed programs focused on multi-generational solutions for families in Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties. Over the course of her career, Erika has had success in bridging relationships and highlighting the impact and voice of the community through dedicated servant leadership and visionary collaboration.

When she isn’t working to increase and strengthen our community, Erika dedicates herself to her 11-year old daughter, her various sports and community volunteering.

“We are delighted to have Erika join our United Way team to continue to build on the tremendous partnership, momentum and spirit that exists in Clermont and Brown Counties,” says Leshia Lyman, Vice President of Success By 6 and Area Communities for United Way of Greater Cincinnati.

Erika began her role with United Way on July 15.

About United Way of Greater Cincinnati

United Way of Greater Cincinnati leads programs and partnerships to help local families move on a path out of poverty with the bold, long-term vision of breaking the cycle of poverty across the region. United Way changes systems and policies across government, corporate and community organizations so they work better for families in poverty. United Way improves lives in 10 counties across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. It is the largest organized community effort to help families move out of poverty for good. Together, with 90,000 supporters, we unite communities to change lives. Additional information about the programs, initiatives, services, and community impact, is available at https://www.uwgc.org #LiveUnited