Mercy Health is partnering once again with the Brown County Health Department to present the Health Screenings and Wellness Fair, which takes place from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Southern Hills Career and Technical Center, located at 9193 Hamer Road in Georgetown, OH 45121 (health screening registration closes at 11 a.m.).

The following health screenings will be available:

– Blood pressure (free)

– Osteoporosis (free)

– Musculoskeletal (free)

– Strength and balance (free)

– Glucose, A1C and lipid panel (Cost is $25. To ensure the most accurate blood glucose, A1C and lipid panel results, please fast for 10-12 hours prior to these screenings.)

– Mammogram (Must be 40 or older to schedule a mammogram. Call 513-686-3300 or 1-855-PINK123 to schedule your mammogram.)

In addition to the health screenings, attendees can enjoy free refreshments, massages and giveaways, pick up health information and visit a variety of vendor booths.

“Last year’s event was such a success that Mercy Health welcomed the chance to partner with the Brown County Health Department once again on the Health Screenings and Wellness Fair. A number of community organizations are working together at this event to offer a variety of health screenings and information for area residents to learn more about maintaining and improving their health,” said Melissa Samuelson, Chief Nursing Officer, Mercy Health – Anderson and Clermont Hospitals.

The event is sponsored by Mercy Health – Anderson and Clermont Hospitals, Brown County Health Department Public Health, Adams County Regional Medical Center and Southern Hills Career and Technical Center.