The Williams Corner Church of God Collision Youth are hosting a Kids Carnival on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

This is free and open to all youth. There will be a bounce house, bounce slide, face painting, hot dogs, ice cream, and a book-bag giveaway.

The church is located at 6162 State Route 132, Goshen. Goshen area transportation is available. For more information, please call 513-725-8202.