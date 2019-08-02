Amelia resident Daniel Waldmann was recently awarded a scholarship from the Builders Exchange of Central Ohio. He was selected on the basis of financial need, academic achievement and his future impact on the commercial construction industry.

Waldmann is studying construction and business management at Ohio Northern University; and is a graduate of Amelia High School. He is the son of Eric and Dawn Waldmann.

This year, the member-funded program administered by the Builders Exchange Foundation; awarded $110,000 to 48 students pursuing construction related careers.

Since 1959, the BX Scholarship Program has provided more than $1.5-million in tuition assistance to students in construction-related fields of study.

In its 127th year of service to the industry, The Builders Exchange is central Ohio’s oldest and largest commercial construction. The Builders Exchange Foundation supports efforts in workforce development, industry image enhancement, employee education opportunities and improved industry business practices.