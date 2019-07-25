On Thursday evening, August 8, 2019, Catholic Rural Life of the St. Martin Deanery will hold its regular meeting.

We will be planning up-coming events, including the Farm Mass which will be held on September 13.

Our meetings are open to anyone who shares our goals of bringing a Christian perspective to life in rural areas, preserving our rural heritage and working to promote dialogue between rural and urban leaders.

The meeting will be held at St. Mary’s church hall in Arnheim at 7:00 p.m. For directions or more information, call Pat Hornschemeier at 513-752-0647.