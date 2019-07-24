Milford’s Bateman talks tournament run, Heidelberg career

Persistence pays off.

You’ll find no better an example of that than Milford High School graduate Kane Bateman, who recently wrapped up his baseball career at Heidelberg University with a season for the record books.

In 50 games (219 at-bats), Bateman drove in 36 runs, scoring 57 of his own and posting a .393/.457/.470 slash line. Head coach Chad Fitzgerald said Bateman’s performance this season played a large part in the team’s success.

“Kane had a really interesting career,” Fitzgerald said. “He kind of started off a little slow, waited his turn. He worked really hard to become the player that he was. A big majority of our success this year is because of Kane. He’s a great kid, he worked hard. I’m very happy with all he accomplished this year.”

‘A little slow’ might be an understatement. Over his first three seasons with Heidelberg, Bateman tallied just 33 at-bats and three hits. Looking back, Bateman thinks he may have been pressing too much at the plate.

“I’d like to think I was a pretty good hitter in high school,” Bateman said. “When I got to school, I just started to do too much. I kind of got the whole, ‘I’m playing college baseball’ in my head. I just went back to the basics, not try and do too much or hit home runs or anything. I wasn’t a home run hitter.”

Those early seasons were difficult for Bateman. At one point, he and roommate Joey Wenning (a LaSalle grad) discussed leaving the team.

”We’ve known each other since we were nine years old,” Bateman said. “Our freshman year, we were getting ready to leave. We were done with the season, and we talked about it. Even after my very first year, I was debating if I wanted to come back, and I’m really glad I stuck it out.”

Heidelberg finished Bateman’s freshman season 18-22. He finished that season with just six at-bats.

“He came in as a talented player, we were just pretty deep in the outfield,” Fitzgerald said. “He put in his time. He came to the field every day and worked hard. He was one of the best players in the country this year.”

Two years later, before the 2019 season, Bateman prepared for his senior campaign looking to win a starting job. That effort wasn’t lost on his coach.

“He put in a lot of effort to make adjustments to his swing to be able to compete at the college level,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s athletic, he’s a good defensive outfielder. He wasn’t a guy who was going to hit home runs for us. He realized that, and I think he finished second in the country in hits.”

Bateman’s senior season didn’t start out the way he had hoped. He went 0-for-3 with a walk in a 3-1 loss to Anderson on February 22.

“We went into the first game of the year against Anderson, they were a good team but they were a team we should have beat,” Bateman said. “A lot of us on the bus ride home were thinking, ‘Oh no, it’s going to be another one of those years.’ It came out of nowhere, it clicked and we came together and said we weren’t going to let it happen anymore. It was awesome.”

After the loss to Anderson, Heidelberg won eight of their next nine games. The lone defeat in that stretch was a 7-0 setback against No. 14 Misericordia. The team finished the season 35-15 overall, having clinched a spot in the Division III College World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“It was an unbelievable ride,” Fitzgerald said. “I’ve been fortunate to go to a couple of them, they’re really special years. It seemed like as a team the guys didn’t want to let the guy beside them down, and that carried us all the way to Cedar Rapids.”

The games were played at Veterans Memorial Stadium, the home of the Single-A Midwest League’s Cedar Rapids Kernals. Playing in a minor-league park was quite the experience for Bateman.

”We were allowed to have one practice on the field to get used to the dimensions, and it was cool,” Bateman said. “We took the field for that first game, I got out into the out field and I said, ‘Wow.’ It was really something.”

Even with the trials and tribulations of the last four years, Bateman said he wouldn’t change anything about his time at Heidelberg. As a matter of fact, Bateman plans on continuing his education at the university, where he hopes to earn a Master’s Degree in business administration.

“Going into my senior year, I wasn’t happy with the way my career was going, but just with that one season, I couldn’t have asked for a better career,” Bateman said. “The friendships I’ve made with my friends and coaches, I don’t think I would draw it up any other way.”

