The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is proud to support the region’s students, from Clermont to Ashtabula counties, in pursuing post-secondary education. And this year, FAO is pleased to announce that more than $390,000 in scholarships have been awarded through over 530 awards so far to support over 240 students in achieving their dreams.

These awards were made possible by the people and friends of Appalachian Ohio, who know that setting students up for success is one of the most beneficial things they can do for the region’s young people and their communities. That’s why many FAO donors have together created more than 280 scholarship funds focused on encouraging the pursuit of post-secondary education.

2019 scholarship recipients from Clermont County include:

-Erin Ashley and Alexis Mackey, both 2019 graduates of Goshen High School, were awarded the Goshen Education Foundation Scholarship. The Goshen Education Foundation Scholarship is awarded annually to graduating seniors of Goshen High School. Erin will attend The Ohio State University and Alexis will attend Mt. Saint Joseph University.

The full list of FAO’s 2019 scholarship recipients is available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/2019Scholarships.

Each year FAO works with donors and its volunteer Scholarship Committee to award scholarships through a competitive application process to students pursuing varied paths of post-secondary education across the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. In this way, FAO works to honor the legacy and story behind each of our more than 280 donor-established scholarship funds.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s mission is to create opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information regarding FAO’s scholarships, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Scholarships.