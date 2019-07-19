Duke Energy Local Impact Grant gave $5,000 for South Park in Felicity to the nonprofit Franklin Township Fire and EMS Association as a part of the Felicity Vibrancy Grant. Sabrina Schnarrenberg applied for the grant which provided for removal of a dangerous hollowed out maple tree, removing overgrown bushes, purchasing lighting for the flag pole, purchasing four 8 foot picnic tables for under the pavilion and a memorial park bench.

I would like to thank all the volunteers and people who jumped in to get this project completed by the Memorial Day Parade, three days!!!

Franklin Township Fire and EMS cadets Thomas Auxier, Mathew Muncy and Raven Schnarrenberg worked with Diane Seibert (Franklin Township Fire and EMS Assistant Chief) to replant the park and to pressure wash the concrete. Fire Chief Brad Moore organized the project, coordinated the removal of bushes, ordered the tables and benches, picked up supplies and kept reminding me when the due date for the grant was so it was able to happen. Brian Barger, Lieutenant at the firehouse installed the lighting for the flag, rewired a light post that had previously been hidden in an overgrown bush to get it working and helped with pressure washing. Employees from the Clermont County Park District brought their chipper and chipped the remaining branches from the maple tree. Also thank you to the random guy who showed up who was looking for some property for sale to start a business who helped us get everything level before the sod. Also thanks to Jayde, Sierra, Millie, Jared and Lori Schnarrenberg who tagged along and helped clean the park.

Diane Seibert and I pressure washed each memorial brick and monument along the sidewalk in preparation for the Memorial Day Ceremony; the difference is AMAZING! Also the Felicity Garden Club planted the planters through town and at the park (not part of the grant, but I wanted to recognize the fabulous job they do with them). Also thank you to Jarman’s Greenhouse for providing guidance and reduced priced flowers for the flowers at the park and along Market Street. The VFW donates the flags for the pavilion every year (again not part of the grant, but wanted to recognize them). Members of the fire and EMS department laid sod, built the picnic tables and have continued to make sure the sod and plants are well watered, a very easy job with this weather! Clermont County Deputy Jesse Hurst even kicked in some help, at least for a photo op until duty called. The village of Felicity has split the cost of the damaged tree removal and grinding the stump with the grant funds. Russell’s Tree service donated a blue spruce tree to plant at the park for a Christmas tree!

I would also like to thank Andrea from Duke for working with us and Duke Energy for providing the funding for this project!!! Hopefully the beginning of many projects! The park looks great, thanks to all who helped.

Submitted by Sabrina Schnarrenberg, candidate for Franklin Township Trustee.