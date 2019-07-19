The JDRF Southwest Ohio chapter recently chose Lauren Schmittou from Batavia to be a member of the JDRF Youth Ambassador program for the 2019-2020 school year. This competitive program each year selects children who live with type 1 diabetes (T1D) and who serve as a great example of living with the disease. Lauren was diagnosed at the age of 4 and excels through her support and commitment to fundraising for the JDRF and their goal to find a cure.

Lauren is 7 years old and is a 2nd grader at Locust Corner Elementary School. In this role, she will represent JDRF and share her experience about living with T1D. When asked about living with T1D she said, “To have Type 1 it means that I have to know my blood sugar all day and keep it balanced. I need to tell a parent what I eat so they can give me insulin. Insulin keeps my body working. I’m the same as other kids though!”.

The Youth Ambassador program was created to empower children with T1D by giving them the opportunity to provide diabetes education to the public. Lauren is one of an estimated 30,800 residents of the southwest Ohio area who live with T1D. T1D is an autoimmune disease where the body destroys its own insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, and it can strike anyone at any age and at any time.

T1D is often misunderstood, which is why the awareness-building aspect of the Youth Ambassador role is so important. “JDRF Youth Ambassadors are a critical part of our work, as they help advance the cause and build awareness of type 1 diabetes,” said chapter Executive Director Melissa Newman. “These young people volunteer their time and put themselves out there in sharing their story, which includes the struggles of living with T1D, and we are appreciative of their efforts.”

During the next year, Lauren will provide health education throughout the community to raise support and awareness of type 1 diabetes. She will speak to businesses, schools, and hospitals, as well as participate in JDRF sanctioned outreach events. Youth Ambassadors have a positive outlook on life and diabetes, and also represent JDRF at various local events.

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization focused on type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Driven by passionate, grassroots volunteers connected to children, adolescents, and adults with this disease, JDRF is now the largest charitable supporter of T1D research. The goal of JDRF research is to improve the lives of all people affected by T1D by accelerating progress on the most promising opportunities for curing, better treating, and preventing T1D. JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners who share this goal.

Since its founding in 1970, JDRF has awarded more than $1.6 billion to diabetes research.

Past JDRF efforts have helped to significantly advance the care of people with this disease, and have expanded the critical scientific understanding of T1D. JDRF will not rest until T1D is fully conquered. More than 80 percent of JDRF’s expenditures directly support research and research-related education. For more information about the JDRF Southwest Ohio Youth Ambassador Program, visit swojdrf.org or call 513-793-3223.