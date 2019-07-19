Grant Career Center was honored at SREB’s Making Schools Work Conference on July 10 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Pacesetter School Awards recognize schools that are implementing one of SREB’s

Making Schools Work school improvement frameworks and are achieving success in meeting bold goals related to increases in student graduation rates, readiness for college or careers, and credential attainment.

Grant began participating in SREB’s High Schools That Work network of schools and centers in 2013 and used SREB’s site review process to identify its greatest challenges.

The center created focus teams to devise solutions to those challenges and put in place a five-year strategic plan to make constant improvements.

These teams brought a “driving school” to Grant so more students could obtain driver’s licenses and participate in early placement courses; implemented a 1:1 laptop program so each student could have access to technology; and organized professional development days for staff.

A standards-based grading system and positive behavior interventions and support system are currently in development.

Grant earned As in both its four-year graduation rate and post-program placements on the most recent Ohio Report Card.

The Making School Work Conference brings together educators from schools that are implementing the instructional strategies of SREB’s school improvement programs.

These schools have increased their focus on quality career and technical education by redesigning assignments around projects that integrate academic and technical knowledge and skills.

The Southern Regional Education Board works with states and educators to improve public education at every level, from early childhood through postsecondary education. Learn more about SREB at sreb.org.