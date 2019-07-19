There are so many great things happening in Clermont County, and the SNAP-Edteam is ready to help our community! SNAP-Ed offers free basic nutrition classes available to anyone who qualifies for SNAP/EBT/WIC benefits. Our classes include information about MyPlate, Food Shopping, Food Tastings, and help to promote active lifestyles.

With summer here, it is the perfect time to enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables from our local farmers at Farmers Markets. Fruits and vegetables are an easy way to get the nutrients and vitamins our body needs. Every color you eat helps a different part of your body. Ever hear your mother say, “Eat your carrots, they are good for your eyes”? Well, she wasn’t wrong! Those orange carrots help your eyes adjust to light when in a dark room.

Farmers Markets are a great way to select the foods that we don’t get to during those cold winter months. For instance, corn on the cob and green beans.

Instead of adding salt and butter, add a little garlic and parmesan cheese to give your family a tasty zing to their vegetables! Clermont County offers several Farmers Markets during the week and on weekends. Here are just a few of the Farmers’ Markets in Clermont County:

 Loveland, Tuesdays from 3-6:30pm

 Milford, Saturdays from 10-2pm & Wednesdays from 2-5pm

 Batavia, Wednesdays at 4pm and Saturdays at 9am

Another great thing about our local Farmers Markets, is that many of them accept Produce Perks! Produce Perks is available for those that qualify for SNAP/ EBT/WIC. They will match $1 for every $1, up to $20, to use to purchase fruits and vegetables from Farmers’ Markets. Produce Perks is a great way to help our local farmers and to enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables while on a budget! To find out which Farmers’ Markets in Clermont County accept Produce Perks, please visit https://produceperks.org/.

Eating healthy this summer doesn’t have to be expensive. Buying fresh fruits and vegetables can seem costly and can be intimidating but buying these items in season is just one way you can cut cost. When items are scarce and out of season, they cost more and are harder to find. Freezing fruits and vegetables is a great way to enjoy them all year long. When you are craving delicious green beans, corn or strawberries from last summer, pull them out of the freezer and enjoy!

Let’s make it a goal in Clermont County to leave an impact where the community is strong, healthy, compassionate and caring. Enjoy your summer filled with fresh fruit and vegetables from your local Farmer Market!

Allison Lee is the newest member to the Clermont County OSU Extension, SNAP-Ed team; joining the team from Montgomery County.