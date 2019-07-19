Madilyn Flandermeyer, a recent graduate of Batavia High School in Batavia, has been selected as a recipient of a Georgia-Pacific Foundation Employees’ Children Scholarship.

Madilyn is the daughter of John and Kathryn Flandermeyer. Mr. Flandermeyer is an operations manager for the Georgia-Pacific’s West Chester Corrugated facility. At Batavia High School, Madilyn served as yearbook editor, captain of the girls varsity cross country team, and participated in Science Olympiad. This fall, Madilyn will attend the University of Kentucky to study materials engineering.

The Georgia-Pacific Foundation Scholarship Program for Employees’ Children awards $2,000 per year for up to four years of full-time college undergraduate study or until baccalaureate degree requirements are completed, whichever occurs first, for a total maximum award of $8,000. This year, Georgia-Pacific awarded $384,000, which will be distributed to 48 students across the country.

“Part of Georgia-Pacific’s role as a good neighbor and responsible business is its investment in education,” said Sean Theim, director of operations at West Chester Corrugated, where John Flandermeyer works. “We support many great educational causes every year, but this scholarship program is especially meaningful because it recognizes the student’s achievements and helps provide opportunities for them to continue to grow in new ways.”

Since the scholarship program began in 1988, Georgia-Pacific has awarded nearly 1,600 scholarships totaling more than $12 million. The program is administered by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation and is open to children of all active, full-time employees of Georgia-Pacific in the United States. More than 200 applications were received this year.

“Georgia-Pacific is very proud to offer this scholarship program to our employees’ children,” said Curley M. Dossman, Jr., president of the Georgia-Pacific Foundation. “The students’ hard work, academic achievements and perseverance are a reflection of their promising futures – we wish them continued success in the next phase of their academic careers.”

Education is a cornerstone of Georgia-Pacific’s community investment. Across the country, the company supports a wide array of community-based educational programs including ones that boost literacy, inspire children to pursue STEAM fields and train educators so they can take their skills to the next level.

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle®, Mardi Gras® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world’s largest recyclers of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 180 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly.

